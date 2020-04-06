Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet stock traded up $58.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 833,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,286.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.74. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,163,557 shares of company stock valued at $141,144,223. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

