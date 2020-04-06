alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €18.40 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AOX. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.16 ($19.96).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €12.99 ($15.10) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.41.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

