Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 3rd Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $91.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,997.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,754,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,941.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,847.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

