Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

AMZN traded up $62.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,969.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The firm has a market cap of $967.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,941.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,847.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

