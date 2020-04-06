Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded up $91.00 on Monday, reaching $1,997.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The stock has a market cap of $994.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,941.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,847.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

