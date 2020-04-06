Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

AMZN stock traded up $66.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,973.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $967.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,941.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,847.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.