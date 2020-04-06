AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Position Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,806,554 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,448,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,190,000 after buying an additional 1,458,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 4,161,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,957,000 after buying an additional 10,875,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after buying an additional 6,095,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 22,173,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.18 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

