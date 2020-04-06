America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE: AMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/18/2020 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 161,573 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

