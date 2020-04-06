American Eagle Outfitters Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

American Eagle Outfitters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

AEO traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 6,204,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

