American Electric Power (AEP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $101.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/24/2020 – American Electric Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/21/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $109.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $114.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get American Electric Power Company Inc alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.