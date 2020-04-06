American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.21.

Shares of AXP traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,249,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,176. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

