American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 16,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,555. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.