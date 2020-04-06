American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

AIG traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. 5,643,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,948,746. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

