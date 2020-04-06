American National Bank Acquires 23,785 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 2.8% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $13.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.41. The company had a trading volume of 918,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,310. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.10. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

