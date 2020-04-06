American National Bank Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.7% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $7.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.09. 8,950,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

