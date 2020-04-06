American National Bank Buys 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $90.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,183.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,284.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $813.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

