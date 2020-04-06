American National Bank Buys 7,587 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2,453.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 315,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

TGT traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,318. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

