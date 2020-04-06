American National Bank Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American National Bank owned 0.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.