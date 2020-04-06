American National Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

KMI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,257,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,428,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

