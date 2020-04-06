American National Bank Has $2.59 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

CVX traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. 17,326,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

