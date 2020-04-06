American National Bank Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Rentals by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 480,002 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 294,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $12.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.18. 2,259,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

