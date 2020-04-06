American National Bank Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 67,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. 41,274,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.