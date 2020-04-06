American National Bank Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.7% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $16.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

