American National Bank Has $9.74 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

American National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $18.85 on Monday, hitting $248.34. 6,364,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

