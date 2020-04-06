American National Bank Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

American National Bank raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 163.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.8% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $24.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.77. 50,553,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,631,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.65. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

