American National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $12.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

