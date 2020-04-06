American National Bank Purchases 2,802 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,538,000 after acquiring an additional 137,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

