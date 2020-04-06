American National Bank Purchases 4,333 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $6.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,787,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.41.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

