American National Bank Purchases 69,235 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 433.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,235 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences makes up approximately 1.9% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American National Bank owned 0.06% of EXACT Sciences worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $6.52 on Monday, reaching $62.27. 1,690,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,984. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

