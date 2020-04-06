American National Bank Sells 1,263 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

American National Bank reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $13.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,697. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

