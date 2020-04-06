American National Bank Sells 2,120 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NEE traded up $12.87 on Monday, reaching $234.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average of $241.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.