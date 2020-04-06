American National Bank Sells 25,623 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Bank trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $5.41 on Monday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,797,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,047,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

