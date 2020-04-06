American National Bank Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Celanese by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Celanese by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. 1,137,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,941. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.32.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.