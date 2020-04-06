American National Bank Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American National Bank owned about 14.93% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,888. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

