Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael T. Pierson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.