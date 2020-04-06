Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Amerisafe worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amerisafe by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of AMSF opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

