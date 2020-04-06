AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3,109.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392,716 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22,076.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,403,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 534.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,439,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,568 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,055,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.