Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.16. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $136,377.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,797.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.