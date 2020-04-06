Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $384,861.99 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Amon has a total market cap of $384,861.99 and approximately $332.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amon

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

