Amoveo (VEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.41 million and $218.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $20.79 or 0.00292541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.04688747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

