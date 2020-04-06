Amphenol (APH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amphenol (NYSE: APH):

4/2/2020 – Amphenol was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE APH traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,150. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Amphenol Co alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.