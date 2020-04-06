Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $588,031.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00017391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.04662197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 10,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,479,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.