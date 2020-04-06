AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) Given $8.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AmpliPhi Biosciences an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AmpliPhi Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th.

ARMP stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. AmpliPhi Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.92.

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmpliPhi Biosciences (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliPhi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliPhi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.