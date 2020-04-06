AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,385.27

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $39,385.27 and $10,707.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

