AmsterdamCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,017.28 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $33,017.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.