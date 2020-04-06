Analysts Anticipate iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%. The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $4,667,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

