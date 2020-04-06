Analysts Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Post ($0.16) Earnings Per Share

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PRGX Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PRGX Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGX traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $2.76. 56,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.53 million. Analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

