Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $1.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $5.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $17.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

