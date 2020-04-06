Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of GLW opened at $17.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.