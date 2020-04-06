Analysts Offer Predictions for Post Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $12,683,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

